October 30, 2026

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Man killed, two injured in Gazipur septic tank explosion

Two rooms had been built over the septic tank on the ground floor of the under-construction building and rented out to garment workers, a Fire Service inspector says

Man killed, two injured in Gazipur septic tank explosion

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 12:09 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:09 PM

One person has been killed and two others injured after a septic tank exploded at an under-construction building in Gazipur city.

The explosion occurred at a three-storey building in Naojor around 7:15am on Friday, according to Rajib Hossain, warehouse inspector at the Gazipur Chowrasta Modern Fire Service.

The deceased, identified only as Sakib, hailed from Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali district.

Rajib said most of the construction work on the three-storey building had been completed. Two rooms had been built over the septic tank on the ground floor and rented out to garment workers.

The septic tank suddenly exploded on Friday morning, killing Sakib, who lived in one of the rooms, on the spot.

Two others were injured in the explosion, but their identities were not immediately known.

Rajib said the blast damaged the doors and windows of the rooms. Sakib's body was handed over to Basan Police Station.

Soeb Mohammad, assistant commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Sadar Zone, said the injured were rescued and taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Police suspect the explosion was caused by an accumulation of gas inside the septic tank.

The matter is being investigated, Soeb added.

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