October 30, 2026

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Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports

The unofficial halt is likely to remain in place until after the US midterm elections

Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports
Plumes of smoke rise from fires (centre) at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, Sept 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringe

Reuters

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 12:19 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:19 PM

Ukraine's military has paused its strikes on Russian oil refineries after pressure from US President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the operations.

Ukrainian units carrying out long-range strikes were told in mid-October that the campaign against refineries was effectively on hold once missions already in motion were completed, the Journal reported.

The unofficial pause is expected to last until after the US midterm elections and potentially deeper into November, it added. Russia has meanwhile stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The news of a pause comes amid renewed efforts to revive US-backed peace talks to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have taken a sharp downward turn in recent weeks, with Trump growing increasingly frustrated over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as diesel prices hit record highs.

Ukraine had refused to halt the strikes, saying its long-range drone campaign is its only viable response to years of Russian bombardment. That prompted Trump to announce a deal to buy diesel from Moscow and waive sanctions on Moscow authorised by a bill he signed into law in September.Europe

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