Yemen's Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Makkah region

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 01:00 PM
Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:59 PM
Yemen's Houthis denied launching any attack towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group over the Mecca region.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, saying the group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi territory. He said its operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a series of cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia targeting military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.
The group has repeatedly denied targeting Makkah and Madinah, Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous Saudi-led coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities.