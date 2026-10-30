October 30, 2026

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Yemen's Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Makkah region

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Makkah and Madinah, Islam's two holiest cities

Yemen&#039;s Houthis deny launching drone after coalition reports interception in Makkah region
FILE PHOTO: Houthi activists stand on a platform against a banner depicting Houthi missiles, at an anti-Saudi rally amid an escalation with the kingdom, in Sanaa, Yemen, Jul 31, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 01:00 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 12:59 PM

Yemen's Houthis denied launching any attack towards Saudi Arabia on Friday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the group over the Mecca region.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree dismissed the coalition's account as false in a post on X, saying the group had not carried out any operation towards Saudi territory. He said its operations target Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a series of cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia targeting military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

The group has repeatedly denied targeting Makkah and Madinah, Islam's two holiest cities, rejecting previous Saudi-led coalition accusations that it had launched drones towards the cities.

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