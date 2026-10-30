October 30, 2026

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Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says

The mediation effort has been coordinated with Washington, an official says

Qatari mediators return to Tehran to push for US-Iran deal, official says
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow, Russia, Oct 27, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 01:39 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 01:39 PM

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday as part of efforts to reach a deal between the US and Iran, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters.

The mediation talks have been coordinated with the US, the official said.

Qatar presented a draft peace plan to Iran on Sunday, according to an official briefed on negotiations. But a senior Iranian official dismissed the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its nuclear position.

Washington wants nuclear issues included from the start of negotiations. Tehran demands that the US first end its port blockade and lift oil export sanctions.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran remained in close contact with intermediaries to review ideas that could ensure the implementation of its own seven-day proposal aimed at ending the war in West Asia.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance's outreach to Iran concerned medical supplies, following US media reports linking it to efforts to revive peace talks.

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