October 21, 2026

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Iran's Pezeshkian discusses mediation efforts in meeting with Pakistan's army chief

Pakistan plays a key mediating role between the US and Iran, but their June peace deal falters amid renewed conflict

Iran&#039;s Pezeshkian discusses mediation efforts in meeting with Pakistan&#039;s army chief
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tehran, Iran, Oct 19, 2026. Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 21 Oct 2026, 12:18 AM

Updated : 21 Oct 2026, 12:18 AM

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed mediation efforts and regional developments during a meeting with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, Iran's Nournews reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan is a key mediator between the US and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts with both parties resulted in an interim peace agreement signed in June. But the Islamabad Memorandum quickly faltered, amid new fighting between Iran and the US weeks after.

Munir also met Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf. The Iranian official said Washington can't earn Tehran's trust until it fulfils the seven conditions presented by Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz last month, according to an Iranian readout of the meeting.

Iran's conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of the US blockade on its ports, the lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports as well as ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

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