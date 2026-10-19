Pakistan suspends trade with Iran at two crossings

Iranian and Pakistani national flags are displayed along a street ahead of the arrival of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun 23, 2026. REUTERS

Iranian and Pakistani national flags are displayed along a street ahead of the arrival of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun 23, 2026. REUTERS

Pakistan has suspended trade with Iran through the official Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border crossings over security and smuggling concerns.

The Pakistani Ministry of Commerce issued a memorandum on Friday withdrawing its earlier order dated Oct 3 with immediate effect, Dawn reports.

Shahid Rind, advisor to the Balochistan chief minister on media and political affairs, said the temporary closure was intended to address security concerns, prevent smuggling and improve the effectiveness of border management.

In a statement on X, Rind dismissed rumours circulating on social media about the closure and urged the public not to rely on unverified information.

He described the move as necessary to improve security and administrative affairs on both sides of the border, adding that senior officials from Pakistan and Iran were continuing discussions to resolve administrative issues.

Rind said the border was likely to reopen soon, with both countries working to establish a coordinated system to improve border management and prevent smuggling.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei also called the closure temporary, blaming “technical issues”, state-run Irna News Agency reported. He said the two countries were in consultations to restore normal operations.

Separately, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) has advised traders to stop placing new import and export orders with Iran until further notice, the Pakistani daily said.

Iran-based Wana News Agency said passenger traffic through the Rimdan-Gabd crossing remains operational, citing Syed Hossein Hosseini, director general of the Iranian Transit Office, as saying commercial operations had been halted.

Over 4,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were reportedly imported daily through Gabd-Rimdan, and rice exports had also surged in recent months.

Trade and energy sources warned the closure could worsen LPG shortages in Karachi and elsewhere.

The report said it could also push up open-market prices, with the Taftan route already disrupted by unrest in Balochistan.

Local traders and the chamber warned of heavy losses, threats to livelihoods and an energy crisis.

Since March, Islamabad and Tehran have eased customs procedures, formalised Taftan as a customs station and notified new transit routes to facilitate border trade, amid the ongoing US-Iran war, as per Dawn.

An Iranian delegation led by Trade and Industry Minister Mohammad Atabak visited Islamabad in early August for the 10th session of the Pak–Iran Joint Trade Committee.

After meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both sides agreed to keep crossings open round the clock, improve logistics and harmonise customs procedures.

That came months after reports that trade through Gabd-Rimdan had halted.

Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jiand Hoot said trade through the Panjgur and Mand-Radig crossings was virtually non-existent because of poor roads and recurring arson and vehicle burnings.