Tarique reaffirms equal rights for all citizens at Chattogram's JM Sen Hall Durga Puja

Being part of a majority or minority is irrelevant, the sole identity that matters is being a Bangladeshi, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said while visiting the Durga Puja pandal at Chattogram’s JM Sen Hall.

He reached the historic Puja ground at 8:20pm on Tuesday after visiting two Puja venues in Rangpur and Rajshahi earlier on Tuesday amid Maha Nabami celebrations.

The Chattogram metropolitan branch of the Puja Udjapan Parishad has organised Durga Puja at JM Sen Hall for the past 40 years.

Its leaders said this was the first time a prime minister had visited the venue.

Speaking at the venue, Tarique said: "Being part of a majority or minority is not the issue. There is only one identity: you are a Bangladeshi.

"The laws of this country apply to you in the exact same manner they apply to me. You hold the same rights over this country as I do."

As part of his Durga Puja visits to three cities, Tarique travelled from Dhaka to Rangpur in the morning and visited the Radha Gobinda Dharmasabha temple’s Puja pandal.

He then flew to Rajshahi, attended a rally at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School ground and visited another Puja venue.

Tarique later arrived at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram in the evening, proceeding directly to JM Sen Hall.