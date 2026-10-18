October 18, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

One killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St Petersburg, Leningrad region

St Petersburg's governor says fires have broken out at the oil terminal and industrial warehouses

One killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St Petersburg, Leningrad region
Fire and smoke rise near the St. Petersburg oil terminal after reported drone attacks, St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct 18,2026, in this screengrab obtained from asocial media video. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 06:51 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 06:51 PM

One person was killed and 15 were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on oil facilities, logistics and data centres in Russia's St Petersburg and the Leningrad region, local authorities said on Sunday.

St Petersburg's governor Alexander Beglov said fires had broken out at the St Petersburg oil terminal, an oil depot and industrial warehouses.

Russian e-commerce company Ozon said that its logistics hub in St Petersburg was on fire and the internet company VK said that its data centre in the Leningrad region had been attacked by drones, but services were available to users as normal.

Ukrainian drone producer Fire Point said on Sunday that the Ukrainian military had struck a VK data centre near St Petersburg.

Russian air defence units downed 1,015 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russia is constantly responding to Ukrainian attacks with systematic, large-scale strikes, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The Kyiv regime is resisting. But this cannot change the course of events," he said, answering a question about how Russia might respond to Kyiv's attack on St Petersburg.

Related Stories
Kremlin says Ukraine strikes undermine US peace efforts
Kremlin says Ukraine strikes undermine US peace efforts
Russian researcher dies of 'plague', hundreds quarantined
Russian researcher dies of &#039;plague&#039;, hundreds quarantined
Russian drones kill 5
UKRAINE-CRISIS/ATTACK-KYIV
Russia kills 8 in strikes on Ukraine
Russia kills 8 in strikes on Ukraine
Read More
Book Fair to begin on Jan 7
Book Fair to begin on Jan 7
Ukrainian drone attack kills 1, injures 15
Ukrainian drone attack kills 1, injures 15
Japan plans $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh tourism
Japan plans $1.2bn investment in Bangladesh tourism
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More