At least 14 people missing after Russian drone hit building in Kyiv region, Zelensky says

Emergency workers search for survivors under the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed after it was struck during a night of Russian drone and missile attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dymer, Kyiv Region, Ukraine Nov 22, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Emergency workers search for survivors under the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed after it was struck during a night of Russian drone and missile attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dymer, Kyiv Region, Ukraine Nov 22, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

At least 14 people may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Part of a five-storey apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained," Zelensky said on X.

Local officials said two people, including a teenager, were injured.

Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a large pile of rubble, helping residents descend from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform.