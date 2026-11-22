Published : 22 Nov 2026, 04:19 PM
Updated : 22 Nov 2026, 04:19 PM
At least 14 people may still be trapped under the rubble of a residential building that was struck by a Russian drone on Sunday morning in Ukraine's Kyiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Part of a five-storey apartment building has collapsed following a Russian drone attack. I thank our first responders for acting quickly: nine people have already been evacuated, and the fire has been contained," Zelensky said on X.
Local officials said two people, including a teenager, were injured.
Emergency service footage showed rescuers searching through a large pile of rubble, helping residents descend from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform.