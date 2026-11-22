High Court orders policy to regulate social media use by those 16 years old and under

The High Court has ordered the formulation of a policy to regulate the use of social media by those 16 years old and under.

It has also ordered the immediate formation of an independent committee comprising cybersecurity experts, child psychologists, paediatricians and legal experts to put together the policy.

The posts and telecommunications secretary, women and children affairs secretary, health secretary, law secretary and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman have been asked to implement the order.

The High Court bench of Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Fatema Anwar passed the order along with a rule on Sunday after the initial hearing of a writ petition filed in the public interest.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammed Faisal Dastagir filed the petition.

The court also issued a four-week rule seeking to know why the failure of those concerned to formulate policies on the use of social media by those aged 16 and below should not be declared illegal and why an expert committee should not be ordered to formulate policies and assess the impact of social media on children.

After the order, Barrister Dastagir told reporters: “Children in Bangladesh are using social media freely due to the lack of any policy. They are being affected in various ways. Many are experiencing loneliness, depression, etc. This is hampering the mental development of children.”

Citing a research report by ICDDR, B, the writ petition said that more than four out of every five children in Dhaka (83 percent) spend more than two hours in front of a screen every day. This time is more than the internationally recommended time limit for children’s recreational screen use.

The children who participated in the study spent an average of about 4.6 hours a day using smartphones, televisions, tablets, computers and gaming devices.

The report says that more than a third of children suffer from eye problems and 80 percent of children often have headaches. Children who use screens for more than two hours a day sleep only 7.3 hours a night on average. However, children of this age need 8 to 10 hours of sleep a day for healthy physical growth and brain development.

The study also says that about 14 percent of the participating children are overweight or obese. This rate is relatively higher among children who spend excessive time on screens.

The report says that not getting enough sleep for a long time in childhood can have a negative impact on memory, attention span, learning ability and emotion regulation. In addition, there is a risk of impaired physical growth and overall mental well-being.