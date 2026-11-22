Eight Rohingya rescued during human trafficking attempt in Teknaf

Eight Rohingya, including women and a child, have been rescued during a special joint operation in Lengurbil area of Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says.

The operation was conducted late on Saturday night under the leadership of the Bangladesh Army, an ISPR press statement said.

The rescued individuals comprised five women, two men and an eight-month-old child.

The operation was launched following information that 20 to 25 people were being held hostage by a human trafficking gang with the intention of trafficking them by sea to Thailand and Malaysia.

According to the ISPR, members of the trafficking gang and several victims managed to flee when the joint operation team reached the scene.

All those rescued belong to the Rohingya community and are residents of FDMN Camps 18 and 20.

The rescued individuals were later handed over to the local police, the press statement said.