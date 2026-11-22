Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has recovered a large cache of explosives, equipment used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms and ammunition in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.

Two young men were detained in the operation, while two auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle were seized. Three people riding another motorcycle managed to flee.

The two men were detained around 10pm on Saturday, said Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, commander of Teknaf Battalion (BGB-2), at a press briefing at the battalion headquarters around 11am on Sunday.

The detainees were identified as Md Mehedi Hasan, 19, son of Abul Hossain of Naya Pallanpara in Teknaf, and Md Ibrahim, 18, son of Md Hossain of South Lengurbil. Both were auto-rickshaw drivers.

The BGB said it received information on Saturday night that a large consignment of weapons and explosives was being transported from Battali through Parjatanpara Adarshagram in Teknaf. Five checkpoints were subsequently set up in the area and a special operation was launched.

During the operation, BGB personnel signalled two auto-rickshaws approaching along an unpaved road in Adarshagram to stop. During questioning, the drivers said the goods in their vehicles belonged to people travelling on a motorcycle ahead of them.

BGB members then attempted to stop the motorcycle riders, but they tried to flee. The personnel fired warning shots into the air. At one point, the three riders abandoned the motorcycle and escaped into the darkness.

The two auto-rickshaws were later taken to the BGB headquarters and searched. Weapons, ammunition and equipment for making explosives were found concealed inside plastic drums and LPG cylinders placed in sacks using special techniques.

According to the BGB, the recovered items included three types of explosive granules, plastic explosives and gunpowder.

The seized explosives comprised 3kg and 709g of plastic explosives, 3kg and 172g of gunpowder, 1kg and 852g of coarse-grain explosives, 2kg and 708g of medium-grain explosives, and 2kg and 49g of fine-grain explosives.

The recovered weapons included a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, a locally made single-barrel gun and 254 rounds of ammunition.

Also seized were 103 empty metal casings for making IEDs, 11kg and 90g of steel balls, 3kg of nails, eight coils of electrical wire, 24 rolls of adhesive tape, a high-quality toolbox and 54 matchboxes.

Lt Col Tajul said legal proceedings were under way regarding the two detainees, the recovered weapons and explosives, and the seized vehicles.

He said the BGB remained vigilant against the stockpiling and transportation of illegal weapons, ammunition and explosives intended for use in subversive activities inside the country.

Intelligence surveillance, special operations and patrols would continue to ensure public security, he added.