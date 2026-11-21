Around 450 tourists stranded on Saint Martin’s Island due to rough seas and adverse weather have returned to Teknaf aboard service trawlers.

Abdur Rashid, president of the Saint Martin’s Service Trawler Owners’ Cooperative Association, said 11 trawlers departed the island’s jetty between 9am and 10:30am on Saturday, reaching Shah Porir Dwip jetty in Teknaf around 12:30pm.

Among 550 passengers carried by the service trawlers, 450 are tourists and the rest local residents, he said.

Around 1,500 tourists became stranded on the coral island after rough sea conditions forced the suspension of ship services on the Cox’s Bazar–Saint Martin’s route.

The visitors had travelled to the island on Nov 18 from Cox’s Bazar’s Nuniachhara jetty on four ships: MV Baro Aulia, Karnafuli Express, MV Teknaf, and MV Malancha.

Saint Martin’s Union Council Acting Chairman Foyezul Islam said the 550 passengers were sent back on their own initiative, due to emergencies or illness.

While a significant number of tourists remain on the island, he said they are staying safely, with several hotels offering free accommodation, and arrangements are being made to evacuate any ill visitors safely to Teknaf.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended all vessels, including tourist ships, on the Cox’s Bazar–Saint Martin’s and other regional routes until further notice as local cautionary signal No. 3 remains hoisted at maritime ports, creating uncertainty over when remaining holidaymakers can return by ship.

A weather notice from BIWTA’s Marine Safety and Traffic Management Department in Chattogram instructed vessel owners and masters across the Chattogram Division to exercise caution following Bangladesh Meteorological Department warnings.

Under the directive, services remain halted on routes including Chattogram–Chargazaria, Kumira–Guptachhara, Banshkhali–Kutubdia, Pekua–Kutubdia, Cox’s Bazar–Moheshkhali, Teknaf–Saint Martin’s, and Noakhali–Hatia.

Md Abdul Hannan, assistant meteorologist at the Cox’s Bazar Met Office, said signal No. 3 remains in force, though it could be lowered later on Saturday.

"The weather will start improving from Sunday and conditions are likely to return to normal by Monday, when day and night temperatures will gradually drop as winter sets in," he said.