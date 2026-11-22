A mother and daughter have been electrocuted to death while opening a tea shop in front of their house in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj Upazila.

The incident took place between 6am and 6:30am on Sunday in Housenagar village in Manaksha Union, said Shibganj Police Station chief Matiur Rahman.

The dead have been identified as Mili Ara, 32, the wife of local villager Bakul, and their daughter Limu Khatun, 14. Their tea and biscuit shop sits in front of their house.

Neighbour Abdul Ahad said that Mili went to open the shop amid the rain on Sunday morning. A damaged power line connected to the house had electrified the tin shed shop.

It is believed that Mili was electrocuted as she opened the shop door, and her daughter was also electrocuted when she attempted to rescue her mother.

Police official Matiur said that upon learning of the incident, locals rescued the mother and daughter and rushed them to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared them dead.