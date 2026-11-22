Management FBS Club Ltd, an organisation and professional networking platform for former students of the Department of Management at the University of Dhaka, has announced its new Executive Committee for the 2026-2028 term.

The committee consists of 25 alumni representing Bangladesh’s business, industrial, banking, education and corporate sectors, the organisation said in a media statement

The new committee will be led by Faruque Hassan (Session 1980–81), managing director of Giant Group, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), former president of the Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT).

Mohammad Rezaul Billah (Session 1986-87), chairman of Best Shirts Ltd, has been chosen as the senior vice-president. Muhammad Nazmul Islam (Session 1997-98), managing director of SKRP Group, will be the general secretary, while Tohidul Islam Tipu (Session 1994-95), vice-president of Sammilito Islami Bank, has been picked as the treasurer.

The four vice-presidents are Selina Siddika Anna (Session 1980-81), executive director of Amena Sheikh Social Welfare Organization; SM Khaled (Session 1988-89), founder and managing director of SNTEX Group and Sara Lifestyle; Mohammad Humayun Kabir (Session 1991-92), proprietor of MM Enterprise; and Kazi Md Shahadat Hossain (Session 1993–94), managing director of B & BSS Trade International.

The five joint general secretaries are Mehedi Amin Chowdhury, managing director of Convoy Group; Mohammad Shamim, chairman of Shamim Group; Muhammad Abul Khayer Chowdhury, director of Fixed Wireless Access at Robi Axiata Limited; and Nur Ahmed, general manager of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited. Muhammad Roni Islam, assistant general manager of Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC, will serve as joint general secretary (finance).

Other office-bearers include Dr Mohammad Robiul Bashar, professor at BRAC University, as research secretary; Kazi Ahamadur Rahman, head of Hardlines and F&S at Intertek Bangladesh, as social welfare secretary; Md Tahsin Ul Farhan, senior manager at The City Bank Limited, as cultural secretary; Asifur Rahman Khan, sales director of Motorola Bangladesh, as sports secretary; Mohammad Alauddin, assistant vice-president of Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC, as publication secretary; and Hasin Bulbul Ferdous, head of Supply Chain at American & Efird Bangladesh Limited, as international secretary. The assistant sports secretary is Md Golam Mostafa, SPO at Janata Bank PLC; the assistant social welfare secretary is Md Rezaul Karim, managing director of MRK; assistant cultural secretary is Erika Shubhra Halder, founder, CEO and lead expert of NextGen Green; and assistant publication secretary is Md Saddam Hossain, country managing director of BPO Service (Bangladesh) Limited.

The Executive Committee members are Mozammel Haque Tushar, senior executive at Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Sheikh Tanvir Ahmed, deputy director at the District Statistics Office, Dhaka, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Planning.

“The newly formed committee aims to strengthen the club's organisational capacity, expand professional networking and engagement among alumni, improve member services, and promote academic and professional excellence,” the oganisation says.

“It will also focus on strengthening social welfare initiatives, supporting the professional development of young people and encouraging entrepreneurship. The club expects that the collective experience, expertise and leadership of its members, drawn from diverse professional sectors, will bring renewed momentum to its activities and further strengthen unity, fellowship and mutual cooperation among its alumni.”