Police have arrested Papia Sultana, office secretary of the Narail district unit of Jubo League, over allegations of involvement in a “sabotage plot”.

She was arrested in a special drive in Dhaka’s Mirpur area on Sunday.

The chief of Mirpur Model Police Station confirmed her arrest.

More than 50 houses and business establishments belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, have allegedly been set on fire, vandalised and looted on Friday, two days after two BNP leaders were killed in Kalia, Narail,

Several locals said the attackers vandalised and looted more than 50 rooms in 30 to 35 houses and also set fire to some of the properties.

Police, however, claimed that relatives of the two BNP leaders who were killed had set fire to the homes of Awami League leaders and activists.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder said Kalia Police Station personnel rushed to the scene immediately and brought the situation under control.

Additional police have been deployed at the scene, he said, adding that the situation was now normal.

According to several locals, the properties set on fire included the house of former Awami League lawmaker from Narail-1 Kabirul Haque Mukti, as well as the homes of Kalia Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Krishnapada Ghosh, former Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton, and Swechchhasebak League leader SM Shamim, among others.

SP Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder alleged that attempts were being made to give the incident in Kalia a communal dimension.