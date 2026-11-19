Families of two slain BNP leaders demand justice as grief engulfs Narail

Two families in Narail are grieving the loss of their breadwinners after two local BNP leaders were killed in an attack on a protest procession. Relatives demand swift justice.

Police said no case had been filed by Thursday evening.

Shahinur Molya, 45, member-secretary of Kalia municipal Krishak Dal, and Sohel Molya, 35, general secretary of the Upazila JaSaS unit, died after the attack in Bendar Char.

BNP leaders blamed activists of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities.

The bodies were handed over on Thursday. Funeral prayers were held at Kalia Model Mosque before Shahin was buried at Chandpur graveyard and Sohel at his ancestral village in Bahirdanga.

Shahin left behind his wife and son. As his body arrived home, his father, Nisar Uddin Molya, broke down.

“My son had done nothing wrong. We are poor people. Why was he killed? I want justice for my son’s killers,” he said, urging the prime minister to look after his daughter-in-law and grandson.

Shahin’s wife, Rahima Begum, said he was the family’s only breadwinner, earning Tk 7,000-8,000 a month at a showroom.

“I want those who made our only son fatherless and me a widow to be hanged,” she said.

Sohel’s sister Jyoti Khanam alleged that his tendons had been severed before he was hacked to death. His brother Jewel Rana questioned whether their BNP affiliation had made them targets.

“We are BNP supporters. Is that our crime?” he said.

District BNP president and Narail-1 MP Bishwas Jahangir Alam alleged that Awami League activists ambushed the procession and hacked the men to death. He urged police to arrest those responsible.

BNP leaders said attackers lay in wait as their procession of 40-50 motorcycles and vehicles reached Botgachh. Three were injured.

Shahin and Sohel died en route to Khulna Medical College Hospital after initial treatment in Kalia.