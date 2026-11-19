BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has warned that no further leniency will be shown towards the “fifth column| allegedly responsible for creating instability and carrying out sabotage in the country.

“We have been observing the situation with patience from the beginning. But their (Awami League’s) activities are now exceeding the limits of our patience.”

He said, “Their destructive infrastructure of violent crime will be dismantled. The government is also highly active on this issue.”

Rizvi made the remarks at a press conference held at the BNP’s central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Thursday.

He said those involved would be resisted at every turn through the collective strength of the people, rather than through undemocratic or inhumane means, and brought to justice to ensure the maximum punishment.

The BNP acting secretary general alleged that the “defeated forces” who fled the country on Aug 5 were attempting to create chaos from abroad by providing financial support and backing.

He said they were involved in setting fire to police boxes and vehicles, hurling crude bombs and petrol bombs, and killing people.

Referring to attacks on BNP leaders and activists, including in Gopalganj and other parts of the country, Rizvi said, “Gopalganj is part of Bangladesh. Millions of people there are patriotic. Some opportunists from the previous regime want to use Gopalganj as a launching pad for violence, but that will no longer be possible.”

“The houses of our leader Selimuzzaman Selim and local lawmaker Jilani were set on fire and ransacked. In addition, Raju Molla was killed in Bhanga, while a leader of the Jatiotabadi Krishak Dal and JASAS was killed in Kalia, Norail.”

Referring to an audio recording allegedly involving a former Awami League minister that was leaked, Rizvi said: “An audio clip circulated on social media has been verified as authentic through fact-checking. In it, former minister Mozammel Haque instructed that at least three houses belonging to BNP leaders be burnt down in every union.”

“All patriotic and democratic political parties in the country are now united against this ‘fifth column’.”

The term “fifth column” refers to individuals or groups operating secretly within a country to undermine its government, state or institutions and assist an enemy or foreign power.

The BNP acting secretary general said those who worked for public welfare and the people of the country never fled abroad.

“Those who looted national resources while in power and engaged in enforced disappearances and killings are the ones forced to flee the country,” he said.

“Despite facing various pressures and threats, president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia never left the country. But those who fled have established flats, shops and businesses abroad, while financing street-level criminals in the country to carry out violent activities,” he said.

December Programmes

At the press conference, Rizvi outlined month-long party and state programmes to mark December, the month of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War.

He said the BNP would observe Martyred Intellectuals Day on Dec 14 and Victory Day on Dec 16 with due solemnity.

The party would also organise programmes to mark the first death anniversary of its late chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia with due dignity, he said.

The BNP will celebrate Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s return to the country on Dec 25, 2025, following a prolonged struggle and exile, as his homecoming, the press conference was told.