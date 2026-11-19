Former British minister Tulip Siddiq is considering legal action against Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, alleging that the interim Bangladesh government he led orchestrated a malicious prosecution that ultimately cost her a place in the UK cabinet.

According to The Guardian, Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, was exploring a possible lawsuit against Yunus, who headed Bangladesh’s interim government from 2024 to 2026.

She was speaking on Politics Unleashed, a podcast hosted by Guto Harri and David Davis, it added.

“It was essentially malicious prosecution,” she was quoted as saying by The Guardian, adding that she was exploring her options with lawyers and “considering” legal action.

She said a reputable lawyer had told her she had a case against Yunus.

Siddiq was sentenced to two years in prison in Bangladesh in December last year after being tried in absentia alongside 16 others over allegations that she had influenced her aunt, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to secure a plot of land for her family on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Siddiq, who lives in London, has strongly denied the allegations and is unlikely to serve the sentence.

Hasina, who governed Bangladesh for over 15 years, was also tried in absentia and sentenced to death over crimes against humanity in attempts to suppress the July Uprising.

The Guardian previously interviewed Siddiq in the summer of 2025, when she described the charges as “completely absurd” and said she was “collateral damage” in a longstanding feud between Hasina and Yunus.

Siddiq said she had repeatedly sought details of the allegations but received no response to letters sent by her lawyers to the Bangladesh government.

She also recalled writing a handwritten letter to Yunus while he was staying at London's Dorchester hotel, but said he refused to meet her.

“I had no idea what I was being convicted for. The only way I found out I had been convicted is when I woke up in the morning and saw an alert from Sky News,” she was quoted as saying by The Guardian, describing the experience as a “Kafkaesque nightmare”.

Yunus, approached for comment through two close associates, declined to respond, The Guardian said.

Siddiq also said former UK prime minister Keir Starmer had supported her during the controversy, including sending her a message after she received a security threat. But repeated questions about her position eventually prompted her resignation.

“I had been part of the project to get Keir into No 10. I had supported him from the beginning… and then here I am, being the obstacle,” she said.

She described Starmer’s departure as “very painful” but praised his successor, Andy Burnham, saying her priority remained securing another Labour government.

“At the end of the day, what I want is a Labour government, another Labour government,” she said.

“If Andy is going to deliver that, then I have to put my sadness aside and focus on the fact that we have a Labour government that’s doing well in the polls.”