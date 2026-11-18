Two local leaders of ruling BNP have been killed in an attack on a BNP procession in Narail’s Kalia, which local officials suspect has been carried out by activists of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities.

The attack took place around 7pm on Wednesday in Bendar Char, as BNP leaders and activists returned from a protest against attempts to destabilise the country through terrorism and disorder.

The dead were Shaheen Islam, 45, organising secretary of the Kalia municipal unit of the Farmers’ Party, and Sohel Sheikh, 35, general secretary of the Upazila unit of JaSaS.

Upazila administrator (UNO) Md Zinnatul Islam told bdnews24.com at 11:30pm that two people had died. He said an argument broke out first; as the procession returned, some participants fell behind and were attacked.

“Based on the information we have received, we initially suspect that people from the banned Awami League may have carried out the attack,” he said.

Witnesses said 40 to 50 motorcycles and vehicles joined the procession. Near a canal beside Biplab Biswas’s house in Bendar Char, a group armed with locally made weapons ambushed participants and set several motorcycles on fire.

Several people were injured, including Shaheen, Sohel and Kalia municipal Jubo Dal Senior Joint Convenor Md Mofizur Rahman, 42.

They were taken to Kalia Upazila Health Complex. Shaheen and Sohel were later referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital as their conditions deteriorated. Both died on the way, said Kalia Upazila BNP General Secretary SM Wahiduzzaman Milu.

He blamed Awami League activists lying in wait and demanded an investigation and justice.

Firefighter Kazi Sohel said his team turned back after facing obstruction and threats. The Fire Service and Civil Defence could not confirm casualties as it did not reach the scene.

He said details would be provided later.