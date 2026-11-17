A Krishak Dal leader has died after being beaten and set on fire during a road blockade in Faridpur’s Bhanga, with the banned Chhatra League accused of carrying out the attack.

Raju Molla was assaulted around 9pm on Tuesday near Pukuria on Dhaka-Barishal Highway. Three motorcycles were also set ablaze there.

Khandaker Selim, president of Bhanga Upazila BNP, alleged that activists of the banned organisation found Molla alone on the road, beat him and set fire to his body.

“He was brought to the hospital with burn injuries at around 9:30pm. After examining him, we found that he had died,” said Tanzirul Islam, a doctor at Bhanga Upazila Health Complex.

Molla was the Krishak Dal’s assistant organising secretary in the Upazila, Selim said. He had been riding one of the motorcycles.

Witnesses and local journalists said Chhatra League activists set a fire on the highway after 8pm, blocking traffic near Pukuria. Vehicles were stranded between Pukuria and Hamirdi bus stand.

Police and local BNP activists later arrived, and traffic cleared in about half an hour.

Molla was attacked shortly afterwards. Firefighters arrived, but the fire had already been extinguished, station firefighter Mahmudul Hasan said.

Police in Bhanga did not answer calls. A district police official said Molla’s body remained at the Upazila health complex.