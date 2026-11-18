Jafar Panahi poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 15, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Jafar Panahi poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 15, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

More than 200 prominent film figures and institutions have rallied behind Iranian director Jafar Panahi after a court in Tehran handed him a fresh prison sentence of five years and one month.

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton, directors Barry Jenkins, Michael Moore and Alex Gibney, and the heads of the Venice and Berlin film festivals are among those who signed a protest statement shared with Variety.

The Tehran Revolutionary Court also ordered the confiscation of Panahi’s assets, the freezing of his bank accounts, and two-year bans on both international travel and social media use.

Instigated by the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk alongside US and European filmmakers, the letter states that signatories are “deeply concerned” by the latest ruling.

It notes that Iran previously sentenced Panahi to one year in prison and a two-year travel ban in December, before the director “courageously decided to return to Iran” in March despite knowing the risks.

The protest follows a similar letter from the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday condemning the “judicial persecution” of the acclaimed filmmaker.

Other notable signatories include directors Jacques Audiard, Olivier Assayas, Laura Poitras, Asif Kapadia, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Lucrecia Martel, alongside the German, Austrian and French film academies.

“His films have bridged critical gaps in understanding between the world and the Iranian people for the last 30 years,” the statement says, praising his commitment to revealing Iranian culture despite sustained pressure to remain silent.

The coalition calls on the Tehran Revolutionary Court to rescind all penalties against Panahi and honour Iran’s commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Variety says.

“The international creative community stands together here to bear witness and to protect freedom of artistic expression everywhere,” the letter concludes.