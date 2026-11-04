Son of Jamaat leader Akhtaruzzaman stabbed in Kishoreganj

The son of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mohammad Aktaruzzaman Ranjan has been stabbed in Kishoreganj’s Katiadi Upazila.

He told bdnews24.com on Wednesday around 9:45pm: “My elder son Shahriar Zaman Rana was stabbed in the chest at Gachihatta Bazar around 8pm.”

According to local residents, an unidentified assailant stabbed Rana in the right side of his chest before fleeing the scene.

Locals immediately took him to the Katiadi Upazila Health Complex. Following emergency treatment there, he was transferred to the Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in Bajitpur.

The Jamaat leader says he is currently in Dhaka and will share further details afterwards.

Katiadi police chief Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said, “Police were deployed to the area upon receiving the report.

“The identity of the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack remain unclear at this stage.”

The officer added that an investigation is under way to determine the motive and apprehend those responsible.