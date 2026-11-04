November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Andorra teammate defends Owono after collision with Tenerife player De Miguel

He would never intentionally hurt anyone, FC Andorra centre-back Spatz says

Andorra teammate defends Owono after collision with Tenerife player De Miguel
Football - CD Tenerife fans pay tribute to Jesus de Miguel - Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain - Nov 3, 2026 Fans lay tributes in memory of CD Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during the LaLiga 2 match between CD Tenerife v FC Andorra. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 10:46 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 10:46 PM

FC Andorra centre-back Lautaro Spatz defended teammate Jesus Owono on social media following his collision with Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel on Monday, which preceded the player's death the next day.

Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday after receiving abuse online, with some users commenting 'murderer' on his posts. Andorra said that they were offering psychological support to anyone at the club who needed it following De Miguel's death.

Spatz said Owono had been deeply affected by this week's events.

"I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened," Spatz said on social media.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone."

"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences," continued Spatz, also sending his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife.

The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed support for Owono in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the 25-year-old was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief.

Owono has made 47 international appearances for Equatorial Guinea.

Can Vidalet goalkeeper Michel Owono said on social media that he was receiving racist abuse, with people confusing him with the Andorra player.

Spanish national police have opened a routine investigation into De Miguel's death.

Related Stories
Tenerife striker dies after match collision
Tenerife striker dies after match collision
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies
Real, Mbappe over China controversy: Mourinho
Real, Mbappe over China controversy: Mourinho
Netflix wins rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain
Netflix wins rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain
Read More
West Asia to pay for Trump&#039;s midterm rout
West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Teammate defends Owono after De Miguel clash
Teammate defends Owono after De Miguel clash
Bangladesh missing from UK’s 2026 HPI visa list
Bangladesh missing from UK’s 2026 HPI visa list
Cafu hails Neymar&#039;s legacy
Cafu hails Neymar's legacy
Read More
Opinion

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain
Read More