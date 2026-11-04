Parker returns to West Ham as manager in promotion push

Former West Ham United captain Scott Parker returned to the club as manager on Wednesday, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract as he looks to lead the Championship side back to the Premier League.

The 46-year-old former England midfielder, who made 129 appearances for West Ham between 2007 and 2011, arrives with a proven track record of promotion, having guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley from the second tier to the top flight in 2020, 2022 and 2025 respectively.

Parker replaces Nuno Espirito Santo after the club parted ways with the Portuguese coach following back-to-back defeats that left West Ham eighth in the standings.

Nuno joined a struggling West Ham in September 2025 but was unable to reverse the club's fortunes, overseeing their relegation from the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

"It is a very proud moment for me to step into this role and return to a club that means so much to me and my family. A lot of very fond memories of my time here - four years of probably the best football I played in my career...," Parker said in a statement.

"More than anything, this is an opportunity that I am very excited about. I feel privileged and honoured to be the guy that wants to lead us back to the Premier League and be the head coach of this football club at this moment in time."

Parker most recently managed Burnley, leaving by mutual consent in April, days after the club's relegation back to the Championship.