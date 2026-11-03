November 03, 2026

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Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match

The Spanish second-tier club has announced his death with a message of grief

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision in match
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. Photo: Fabrizio Romano/ Facebook

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 03:28 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 03:28 PM

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

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