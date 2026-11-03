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Prime Minister Tarique meets President Fakhrul

The premier briefed the president on his recent trip to Japan before the two discussed issues related to the national interest

Prime Minister Tarique meets President Fakhrul

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 03:58 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 04:37 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has met with President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The premier met the head of state at the president’s official residence, the Bangabhaban, on Tuesday afternoon, said the Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

The President's Office said that during the meeting, the prime minister briefed the president about his recent visit to Japan. He spoke of talks with his Japan counterpart Sanae Takachi, the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries during the visit, and his discussions with various Japanese institutions.

The president thanked the prime minister for raising various issues of national importance during the visit, including the strategic and economic partnership between the two countries, and Japanese investment in Bangladesh's energy, infrastructure, and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors. Fakhrul expressed the hope that the prime minister's visit will make a significant contribution to expanding and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The president and prime minister also discussed the overall situation of Bangladesh and various issues related to national interests.

Tarique went to Japan on Oct 26 for a four-day state visit.

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