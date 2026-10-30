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PM Tarique returns home from Japan

The prime minister has held a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his visit

PM Tarique returns home from Japan

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 08:43 AM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 08:43 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has returned home after wrapping up a four-day visit to Japan.

He landed at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight shortly after 2:45am on Thursday.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Parliament Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni and senior officials welcomed the prime minister at the VIP lounge of the airport.

The prime minister and his entourage departed Japan’s Narita Airport around 11pm local time, or 8pm Bangladesh time.

The flight had initially been scheduled to leave at 6pm. However, a mechanical problem with the aircraft delayed the departure by nearly five hours.

As a result, the prime minister and his entourage arrived in Dhaka in the early hours of the morning.

Tarique travelled to Japan on Oct 26 for a four-day official visit. During the trip, he held a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

He also met chairmen, chief executives and senior officials of different Japanese private companies and financial institutions.

The meetings focused on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan and expanding Japanese investment in Bangladesh.

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