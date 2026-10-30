October 30, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the week beginning Dec 14

Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood
Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Everton v Newcastle United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - Oct 29, 2026 Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring their third goal with James Garner REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 09:45 AM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 09:45 AM

Everton advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday, setting up a clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town.

First-half goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney put the hosts in control before Thierno Barry struck after the break at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dan Burn scoring late on for the visitors.

The Merseyside club eased through despite the absence of midfielder Jack Grealish, who was dropped from the squad following an internal breach of club discipline. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an Everton supporter, was among the crowd.

Everton will travel to League Two side Fleetwood, who stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday. Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth will play away at Liverpool.

Defending champions Manchester City will take on third-tier side Bradford City. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place in the week beginning Dec 14.

Related Stories
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
10-man Arsenal stunned by Fleetwood in League Cup
Martinez out for a while after jaw surgery: Alonso
Martinez out for a while after jaw surgery: Alonso
Chelsea's Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Chelsea&#039;s Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Martinez suffered concussion at Everton: Alonso
Martinez suffered concussion at Everton: Alonso
Read More
Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Intel shares tumble after hours
Intel shares tumble after hours
Amazon sinks as AI spending eclipses cloud growth
Amazon sinks as AI spending eclipses cloud growth
Tahsif death: Dwip taken into PBI custody
Tahsif death: Dwip taken into PBI custody
Read More
Opinion

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More