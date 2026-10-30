HSC results on Saturday, here’s how to check

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been scheduled for release.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will announce them at 11am on Saturday. Candidates can then check results at their institutions, online or by SMS.

The results will be available on the websites of the education boards at https://eduboardresults.gov.bd and https://educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Institutions can download results by clicking on the results section of the website and entering their board name and Educational Institution Identification Number (EIIN).

Results by SMS

Students can check their results by sending an SMS from any mobile phone number.

They need to type HSC, followed by a space, the three-letter name of their education board, another space, their roll number and the examination year. The message must then be sent to 16140.

For example, students can type HSC DHA 123456 2026 and send it to 16140.

Script Scrutiny, Re-Evaluation

Applications for script scrutiny and re-evaluation can be made online from Nov 1 to Nov 7.

The application process and related instructions are on the education boards’ websites.