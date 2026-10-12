HSC, equivalent exams results likely in last week of October

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams are likely to be out in the final week of October, with the authorities proposing Oct 25-29 as the publication window.

Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman, also chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, told bdnews24.com on Monday that a tentative date had been proposed to the education ministry for approval.

“Once the ministry’s consent is received, the final date for publishing the results will be confirmed,” he said.

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on Jul 2 and concluded on Aug 8.

The tests were held under a unified question paper across nine general education boards, as well as the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.

Adverse weather conditions caused the postponement of exams in several districts under a number of boards.