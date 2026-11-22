The results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination re-evaluation applications will be published on Monday.

Students will be able to check their results on their respective education boards' websites, according to a notice issued by the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers Committee on Sunday.

The results will also be available on the central education boards' website, eduboardresults.gov.bd.

The boards will also send the results by SMS to the mobile numbers candidates provided when applying for retakes.

Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, said 291,209 candidates had applied for revaluation of 1,087,413 subject papers.

More than 1.2 million candidates sat for this year's HSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards. Of them, 646,685 passed, with an overall pass rate of 52.12 percent.

The results, published on Oct 31, showed that 40,084 students achieved a GPA-5, accounting for 6.2 percent of those who passed.