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Minister pledges swift justice for slain Gazipur garment worker Taufiq

Ariful says he has assured the victim’s family that those responsible will be brought to book

Minister pledges swift justice for slain Gazipur garment worker Taufiq

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 11:36 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 11:36 PM

Labour Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said those responsible for the death of garment worker Toufiq Sheikh will be brought to justice as swiftly as possible.

The victim was fatally injured during labour protests demanding an increase in the minimum wage in Gazipur.

Speaking after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said: “We are a worker-friendly government. I have assured Toufiq’s family that everyone involved in this killing will be brought to justice.

“The relevant authorities have already been instructed to bring them before the law at the earliest possible time.”

Ariful said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had approved the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Gazipur’s Tongi, exclusively for workers. “This is at least a start. No previous government has done this except making such promises,” he added.

The minister, however, warned of hidden motives behind the unrest: “Those who seek to destabilise the state, destroy this industry, and scheme to shift our apparel sector abroad are partly behind this.”

Noting that the minimum wage board for garment workers is scheduled to meet in three days, he urged workers to return to their jobs.

Addressing factory owners, Ariful urged those who had closed their plants to reopen and restore normality. “From the government's side, I assure you of our full cooperation.

“We will stand by you on every front, including security. Let us end all misunderstandings and move forward,” he said.

According to police and relatives, Toufiq was struck in the head by sticks and bricks wielded by protesters on Monday while filming clashes on his mobile phone in the Bahadurpur of Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

His family took him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

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