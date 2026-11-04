November 04, 2026

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No Bangladeshi, other South Asian university makes UK’s 2026 HPI list

The US leads with 34 institutions, while China has the largest Asian representation with six universities

No Bangladeshi, other South Asian university makes UK’s 2026 HPI list
KU Leuven in Belgium. Photo: Reuters

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 10:42 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 10:42 PM

No university from Bangladesh or elsewhere in South Asia features on the United Kingdom’s 2026 Global Universities List, leaving graduates from the region outside the eligibility pool for its High Potential Individual visa.

The list covers 82 institutions, with the United States dominating with 34. Asia accounts for 22, led by mainland China with six universities, followed by Hong Kong with five and South Korea with three. Singapore and Japan have two each.

The UK Home Office requires a non-UK university to rank among the global top 50 in at least two of three major rankings: Times Higher Education, QS World University Rankings and the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The UK’s High Potential Individual (HPI) visa targets recent graduates from leading non-UK universities, offering a route to work, seek jobs or become self-employed without a job offer or employer sponsorship.

Applicants must have graduated from a qualifying global top-50 university within the past five years. Successful candidates get two years in the UK with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, or three with a doctorate.

The visa is non-renewable but offers considerable career freedom and a pathway to longer-term immigration routes, including switching to a Skilled Worker visa from within the UK.

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