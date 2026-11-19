Cricket - Pat Cummins Press Conference - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - Nov 13, 2026 Australia captain Pat Cummins during the press conference following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. REUTERS

Cricket - Pat Cummins Press Conference - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - Nov 13, 2026 Australia captain Pat Cummins during the press conference following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. REUTERS

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday stuck firm to his position that he had no knowledge of a 2018 ball-tampering plot as pressure on his leadership grew in the wake of Cameron Bancroft's explosive 4,000-word account.

Bancroft, who was banned for nine months for his part in the Sandpapergate scandal, questioned Cummins' credibility in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, saying the Test captain's denials at a press conference last week were the "final straw" that pushed him to break his silence.

Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell said in a statement that Cummins' position had not changed and that he had no case to answer.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years. He's been consistent and adamant from day one," Maxwell said.

"Pat feels for Cam (Bancroft) of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to again read Pat's interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said."

Calls for Captaincy Review

Bancroft joined a growing cohort of players who have alleged the wider team had prior knowledge of the ball-tampering in South Africa and not just the three players -- Bancroft, David Warner and then-captain Steve Smith -- who were sanctioned.

National newspaper the Australian called for a review of Cummins' captaincy, and other Australian media outlets questioned whether he could survive the scandal.

"Pat Cummins' future as Test captain should be placed under immediate review after Cameron Bancroft's stunning accusation that the skipper didn't tell us the truth," wrote Robert Craddock, a senior sports journalist at the Australian.

Hours before Bancroft's statement, Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg said Cummins did not need to be cleared of the matter.

The eight-year-old scandal was reignited by Usman Khawaja's allegations in his autobiography and to the media that the wider team and staff discussed ball-tampering during the South Africa tour before Bancroft was caught with sandpaper on field during the Newlands Test.

Cricket Australia's investigation in 2018 found the conspiracy was limited to the three players punished.

Former Test opener Warner, who was banned for 12 months, and retired bowler Chadd Sayers subsequently backed Khawaja's account, heaping pressure on Cricket Australia (CA), whose CEO Greenberg said the board saw no point in reopening the case.

Smith, who was also banned for 12 months and stripped of the captaincy, has yet to comment publicly.

Independent Forum

Former CA CEO James Sutherland, who was in charge of the governing body during Sandpapergate, declined to comment on Thursday when asked by Reuters whether he stood by CA's handling of the case in 2018.

Greenberg said on Wednesday CA would open an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the incident but said the results would not necessarily be made public and no sanctions would follow.

"Looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that," he told reporters.

Sayers was not sure whether he would talk to the forum.

"What's the point ... if there's certain bits that they want to cut out," he told local radio station SEN on Thursday.

Warner said he had nothing more to add when asked if he would participate.

"At the end of the day, we owned what we did. So we can't do any more," he told the media in Sydney.