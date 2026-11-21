More than 50 residential structures and several shops have reportedly been set on fire in Narail's Kalia following the killing of two BNP leaders, with properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists among those targeted.

The attacks took place in Bendar Char village under Kalia municipality on Friday afternoon.

Kalia Fire Service Station Officer Humayun Kabir said firefighters received reports of fires around 4pm but were delayed by trees placed across roads leading to the village.

They reached the area around 8pm, by which time most of the fires had died down.

“More than 50 residential structures belonging to at least 20 to 25 households were gutted,” Humayun said, adding that several shops at Bardia Bazar were also set ablaze.

Local residents said the affected properties included the ancestral home of former Awami League MP Kabirul Haque Mukti, along with houses belonging to several local leaders of the party, whose activities are banned.

Kalia Upazila executive officer (UNO) Md Jinnatul Islam gave a different assessment of the damage.

“After receiving the information, I visited the scene with the police station chief. We found that 15 to 20 houses had been vandalised and several residential structures had been set on fire,” he said.

The former MP's ancestral home was among the affected properties, he confirmed.

Police are investigating who was responsible. Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder said on Saturday that a statement would be issued with further details.

The violence followed an attack on a BNP procession in Kalia on Wednesday evening.

BNP leaders and activists had organised the procession to protest against alleged violence by Awami League members.

The procession came under attack in Bendar Char, leaving three people injured. Several motorcycles were also set on fire.

Two of the injured, municipal Krishak Dal Member Secretary Shahinur Molla, 45, and Kalia Upazila Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha

General Secretary Sohel Molla, 35, died while being taken to Khulna for treatment.

BNP leaders and activists allege that Awami League members carried out the attack.