FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013.

FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013.

The password “123456” has retained its crown as the world's most popular in 2026, despite years of warnings about weak online security.

It has also been linked to a major data breach in Denmark, where hackers reportedly used it to access millions of people's personal information.

The password has topped NordPass's annual ranking for seven of the past eight years, according to Cybernews.

The study, conducted by NordPass and NordStellar Intelligence, analysed public data breaches and dark web dumps from 44 countries to track password trends between September 2025 and September 2026.

The three most commonly leaked passwords remained “123456”, “admin” and “12345678”, the report found.

Comparing this year's ranking with the previous one, Cybernews said the top 10 had changed little. The classic “password” slipped to seventh place, while “1234” entered the top five for the first time.

The continued use of weak credentials has also had serious consequences. Hackers reportedly used “123456” to gain access to the personal data of more than 8.8 million people in Denmark.

Despite years of awareness campaigns, simple number sequences and default-style credentials continue to dominate leaked password lists.

To reduce the risk of accounts being taken over, experts recommend using unique passwords for different accounts, enabling multi-factor authentication and relying on password managers to protect login details.