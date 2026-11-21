Two more die with measles symptoms in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded two more suspected measles deaths in a 24-hour count.

Another 925 people were diagnosed with measles or related symptoms in the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday.

The latest deaths take the combined toll from measles and its symptoms to 1,343 since Mar 15.

Of them, 105 were confirmed to have died from measles, according to the health directorate.

Since March, 281,484 people have shown symptoms of measles, while 26,060 were diagnosed with the disease.

The two people who died in the latest 24-hour period had been admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and Khulna divisions, one in each, the health directorate said in its Saturday bulletin.

During the period, 412 people were diagnosed with measles or its symptoms in Dhaka division, 126 in Sylhet, 157 in Chattogram and 20 in Rangpur.

The figures for suspected cases alone were 56 in Mymensingh, 11 in Rajshahi, 83 in Barishal and 60 in Khulna.

The health directorate has been tracking measles infections, suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not everyone who falls ill, whether admitted to hospital or treated elsewhere, undergoes a measles test.

As a result, the actual number of infections is difficult to establish. The official figures cover only patients who seek hospital care or are admitted.