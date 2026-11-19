Bangladesh has recorded seven more deaths with measles-like symptoms in a 24-hour count, pushing total fatalities since Mar 15 to 1,336.

Of the total toll recorded by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1,231 were suspected cases, and 105 were confirmed measles deaths.

Four of the latest fatalities occurred in Dhaka division in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday.

Dhaka Division accounts for the highest suspected death toll at 553, followed by Sylhet (219), Chattogram (125), Mymensingh (94), Rajshahi (93), Barishal (70), Khulna (59), and Rangpur (18).

Over the past day, 1,235 people developed symptoms and 95 tested positive, while 1,130 were hospitalised -- led by Dhaka (410), Chattogram (211), and Sylhet (157).

So far this year, 253,408 people have shown symptoms, with 25,881 confirmed cases. Since Mar 15, 226,469 patients have been admitted to hospitals, and 217,540 have recovered.

Officials noted that limited testing makes it difficult to determine the true number of infections, as DGHS figures only track hospital admissions.