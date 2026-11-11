Bangladesh records six more deaths with measles symptoms as toll reaches 1,295

Another six people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the toll from measles and suspected cases to 1,295.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported in its Tuesday bulletin that the latest fatalities included two in the Dhaka Division, two in the Mymensingh Division and one each in Sylhet and Chattogram divisions.

Of the 1,295 deaths recorded since Mar 15, 1,190 involved patients with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed measles cases.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with suspected measles, at 533.

Sylhet reported 208, Chattogram 119, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 92, Barishal 70, Khulna 57 and Rangpur 18.

The DGHS said 1,351 people developed measles symptoms across the country in the latest 24-hour period, while 113 tested positive for the disease.

A further 1,266 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during that time.

Dhaka Division accounted for 452 admissions, followed by Chattogram with 256, Sylhet with 164, Barishal with 106, Mymensingh with 107, Khulna with 108, Rangpur with 40 and Rajshahi with 33.

According to the health directorate, a total of 216,806 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, and 207,903 have recovered and been discharged.

The bulletin put the number of people who had developed measles symptoms this year at 242,907, including 24,723 confirmed cases.

The DGHS has been tracking measles infections, suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not everyone who develops symptoms, either inside or outside hospitals, undergoes testing.

As a result, the actual number of measles infections is difficult to establish.

The official figures cover patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted, the directorate bulletin said.