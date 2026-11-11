PM Tarique attends Antalya Leaders’ Summit at COP31

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has joined world leaders at the Antalya Leaders' Summit during the COP31 global climate conference.

Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said the prime minister joined the global leaders’ assembly at the Antalya Expo Center on Wednesday at 12:15pm local time in Turkiye.

"Following the climate conference proceedings, the prime minister joined the Leaders' Summit of world leaders at midday. Heads of state and government from various nations are taking part in it.

“The prime minister will attend the ‘Zero Waste Round Table' meeting in the afternoon following the session," Shiplu said.

"Prior to the commencement of the Leaders' Summit, the premier exchanged greetings with world leaders at the Leaders' Lounge within the conference venue.

“The leaders engaged in informal discussions on different matters of mutual interest,” he added.

Among those who met and exchanged pleasantries with Tarique were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Earlier in the morning, Tarique attended the climate conference at the same venue.

Shiplu said the prime minister has scheduled separate sideline bilateral meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng alongside the leaders' summit.

In the evening, he is scheduled to join a banquet hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in honour of the visiting world leaders.

The prime minister arrived in Antalya from Dhaka on Tuesday to take part in the COP31 summit. He is accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and a high-level delegation.