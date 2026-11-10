Tarique Rahman arrives in Turkiye's Antalya for COP31 summit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived in Antalya to attend the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and his wife landed at Antalya Airport at 4:03pm local time on Tuesday.

They were received at the airport by Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Serdar Cam, alongside two children who presented floral greetings. A military contingent formally presented a guard of honour, which the prime minister inspected.

The prime minister was accompanied by State Minister for Foreign Affairs-1 Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs-2 Shama Obaed, Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs SM Abdul Awal, and Special Assistant on Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Dr Saimum Parvez.

The prime minister departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30am on Tuesday, making a two-hour layover in Istanbul before boarding a connecting flight to Antalya.

Following airport ceremonies, he was escorted via motorcade to the Papillon Ayscha Resort in Belek, where he will stay throughout the summit.

A bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled for 6:30pm local time.

Tarique will attend the core sessions of COP31 on Wednesday and hold several bilateral discussions with attending heads of state and government.