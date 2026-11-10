UNICEF says Israel blocks Gaza basin repairs, warns of flood risk

A picture taken Aug 4, 2026 shows Palestinians attending the funeral of 112 members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia clan, who were killed in an Israeli strike in 2023 and whose remains were recovered from beneath the rubble, according to Gaza's Civil Defense, in Gaza City, Aug 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

A picture taken Aug 4, 2026 shows Palestinians attending the funeral of 112 members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia clan, who were killed in an Israeli strike in 2023 and whose remains were recovered from beneath the rubble, according to Gaza's Civil Defense, in Gaza City, Aug 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The UN children's agency said Israel had rejected the import of equipment needed to repair a water basin in Gaza, warning that the facility could overflow and endanger nearby residents through flooding and disease.

Local authorities say Israel destroyed water infrastructure and vehicles used to pump water during its military campaign in Gaza, which displaced most of the territory's more than 2 million residents and left much of the enclave in ruins. Most of the population now lives in tent camps.

One damaged facility is the Sheikh Radwan stormwater basin in Gaza City, which is contaminated with sewage and at risk of overflowing after heavy rainfall, according to UNICEF's James Elder.

He told reporters the agency had been working with Israeli authorities and US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for a year on a $3 million plan to repair it. But COGAT, the Israeli military agency overseeing humanitarian affairs in Gaza, rejected the project in the past few days.

"Toxic sewage could flow into the streets and tents of Gaza City, forcing children and families from their makeshift homes once more, and grossly increasing the threat of disease. So we're a bit baffled," he told a press briefing in Geneva.

“Let's do the rehabilitation before this becomes another entirely preventable killer of girls and boys in Gaza," he said.

COGAT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elder said the agency had cited security grounds, in an apparent reference to strict Israeli rules regulating the entry of items that could be used for either civilian or military purposes by Hamas.

This week, heavy rain has already flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians in encampments across the Gaza Strip.

Four people, including three small children, were killed when a sand embankment collapsed on their tents, highlighting the risks ahead of the rainy winter season.

A US-brokered ceasefire last year called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops.

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said at the same briefing that flooding, poor sanitation and insufficient health and water services posed significant risks of communicable diseases in Gaza.

Nearly one million displaced people across Gaza now face medium or high flood risk, he said.