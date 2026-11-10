Israeli fire kills father and son in Gaza, medics say

A mourner holds the body of a child killed in the collapse of a sandbank at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Nov 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

A mourner holds the body of a child killed in the collapse of a sandbank at a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Nov 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local health officials said.

Medics said Fadi Rajab and his son Abubakr were killed in an airstrike that hit the roof of a displacement shelter in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City. A third Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike near a school in Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood, health officials added.

The Israeli military said it struck militants in both areas, without giving further details.

In Khan Younis, south of the enclave, a man was killed by Israeli gunfire, medics said, taking Tuesday's death toll to at least four. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on that reported incident.

A US-brokered ceasefire last year called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but little progress has been made. Negotiators have failed to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops, which control about two-thirds of the territory and from which residents have been ordered to leave.

Israel says Hamas is trying to regroup and refill its arsenal, while Hamas says it is committed to the ceasefire agreement and accuses Israel of trying to undermine it.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since the ceasefire agreement, according to the territory's health officials, while Israel says four soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.