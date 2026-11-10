Fatullah madrasa fire: 53 discharged after treatment at Burn Institute

Of the 88 madrasa students taken to the National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery after a fire at the institution in Narayanganj’s Faullah, 53 have been discharged after treatment.

The remaining 35 are being treated in the hospital, said Sultan Mahmud Shikder, resident physician at the institute.

At 6:15pm on Tuesday, he said that the condition of four of the admitted students is critical. They are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The physical condition of one of them is very serious. He has been put on a mechanical ventilator to provide artificial respiration,” Shikder said.

The four students in the ICU are Azizul Islam Siam, 14, Yusuf, 20, Khairul, 22, and Jobayer, 18.

Shikder said that the physical condition of each student undergoing treatment at the hospital is being closely monitored. Doctors and health workers are treating them with the utmost seriousness and sincerity.

A fire broke out on the second floor of the five-story Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa building in Fatullah's Signboard area around 2am on Monday. The library on that floor was burnt down.

Rescuers said the fire started from an electrical short circuit in one part of the madrasa. Within moments, smoke spread to different parts of the building, causing panic among the students. They then tried to rush out.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: "The madrasa has 1,300 students, most of them residents. When the fire broke out late at night, everyone was sleeping. Many of them fell ill due to smoke inhalation from the fire. Many of them have been admitted to the hospital."

Jahangir Alam, senior station officer of Kanchpur Bridge Fire Station, said: “No fire-extinguishing equipment was seen anywhere in the madrasa. There was no security system either.”

"However, due to the presence of a water source nearby, it did not take much effort to bring the fire under control. The madrasa authorities have been asked to strengthen fire safety measures. They have responded positively to the request."