Medical breakthrough offers new hope for sufferers of stiff person syndrome

Canadian singer Celine Dion leaves the Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris hotel in Paris, before heading to the Plenitude Arena venue in Paris La Défense for her concert, France, Oct 16, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Canadian singer Celine Dion leaves the Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris hotel in Paris, before heading to the Plenitude Arena venue in Paris La Défense for her concert, France, Oct 16, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Neurologists in the United States have achieved a potentially significant medical breakthrough in treating stiff person syndrome (SPS), the rare and debilitating autoimmune condition affecting singer Céline Dion.

SPS attacks the central nervous system, causing severe body rigidity and painful muscle spasms, reports The Guardian.

In a novel trial conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, researchers adapted CAR-T cell therapy -- an immunotherapy pioneered in cancer care -- by extracting patients' T cells and engineering them to target and destroy disease-causing cells.

The early clinical results, published in JAMA Neurology, showed dramatic functional improvements among trial participants who had previously required assistance with basic daily tasks and mobility.

Several patients reported a complete reversal of severe symptoms. For high-profile sufferers like Celine Dion, who had to cancel world tour dates due to vocal and physical spasms, the trial offers a potential path back to normal life

Participant Jonathan Walden, who had previously depended on family assistance for basic tasks, successfully returned to full-time work and outdoor activities without experiencing further episodes.

Another trial member, Shari St Germain, reported walking on a treadmill for the first time in years following a rapid reduction in muscle stiffness and painful leg cramps, according to The Guardian.

Dr Anastasia Zekeridou and Dr Sean Pittock of the Mayo Clinic highlighted that while existing therapies merely manage symptoms, CAR-T treatment has enabled patients to regain their prior quality of life.

Independent experts from blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan underscored that the trial provides encouraging evidence that cellular immunotherapies could transform care across a broader spectrum of immune-mediated neurological diseases.