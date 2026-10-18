October 18, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Deaths confirmed after 'serious incident,' fire at Canada military base in Alberta

Canada’s defence minister confirms fatalities and injuries after a serious incident at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

Deaths confirmed after &#039;serious incident,&#039; fire at Canada military base in Alberta
A sign that reads "Freedom" with Alberta flags in rural Alberta, which is home to the majority of Albertans who, according to recent polling data, want to vote in favour of an upcoming non-binding referendum for Alberta to separate from Canada, near Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Oct 17, 2026. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM

People were killed and injured in a serious incident that resulted in a fire on one of Canada's busiest military bases in Alberta, Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday.

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident" at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa.

He did not say how many people were killed or injured, or what caused the "tragic" situation at the base in the east-central part of the province, about 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton.

A major fire was still burning on Saturday evening, he said, adding: "I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory."

The Canadian military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident, McGuinty said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media that the national government was "working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities."

CFB Wainwright had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data. The town of Wainwright, population about 6,600, is just north of the base.

The municipality posted on social media that the fire had crossed the base fence into the nearby district but no evacuation orders had been issued.

General Jennie Carignan, the chief of Canada's Defense Staff, said on social media that the Canadian forces are fully engaged with federal, provincial and local authorities.

"Our priority remains the welfare of our members, their families and their community," she said.

Related Stories
60 countries oppose tolls on international straits
60 countries oppose tolls on international straits
Separatists win Quebec polls in blow to Canada unity
Separatists win Quebec polls in blow to Canada unity
Khalidi championed independent media: ASK
Khalidi championed independent media: ASK
AI agents tried to hack a Canadian govt site: firm
AI agents tried to hack a Canadian govt site: firm
Read More
Ambani&#039;s Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on Musk, says Jio awaits same clearances as Starlink
 Albanian police fire rubber bullets as student protests rage
 Albanian police fire rubber bullets as student protests rage
Deaths confirmed in fire at Canada military base
Deaths confirmed in fire at Canada military base
Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna
Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna
Read More
Opinion

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo
Read More