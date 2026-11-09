PM to leave for COP31 in Turkiye on Tuesday

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave for Turkiye’s Antalya on Tuesday to attend the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

The head of government will deliver a speech highlighting Bangladesh's position in the plenary session on the last day of the three-day visit from Nov 10-12.

Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury highlighted aspects of the premier’s visit to Turkiye at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday morning.

He said that Tarique is also likely to meet with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit.

"In addition, the prime minister has confirmed meetings with the prime minister of Australia, the president of Uzbekistan, and the vice president of China. In addition, meetings with the UK foreign secretary and the administrator of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) are also scheduled."

In response to a question about Bangladesh's position as a country affected by climate change, the foreign secretary said: "The issue of compensation is an ongoing matter. As part of the Paris Agreement, developed countries have promised countries like Bangladesh that they will cooperate in both financing and technology transfer.

"And that cooperation is not something we always get. But that is why we call for it and it is a collective effort."

Asked whether there will be discussions with Erdogan on Turkiye's previous proposal to invest in manufacturing military equipment in an economic zone, Noman said: "I cannot say anything specific about this yet. The discussions will be on holistic issues."

To a question about the involvement of Turkish company Celebi in the ground handling of the third terminal under the Japanese consortium, he said: "This is not actually a bilateral visit. I mean it will be a courtesy visit. There is little possibility of discussing these issues - that is, substantive issues - here.

“We can assume that one side will discuss overall cooperation with the other. But on specific issues, as you say, or where and what will happen, will not be decided in this meeting.”

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his wife Zubaida Rahman, State Ministers for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Shama Obaed Islam on the visit.