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PM Tarique attends UN climate summit in Turkiye

He is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by President Erdogan in the evening

PM Tarique attends UN climate summit in Turkiye

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 03:14 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 03:14 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has joined the 31st United Nations climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye.

The prime minister arrived at the conference venue at 10:10am local time on Wednesday, his Deputy Press Secretary Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan said.

“The prime minister has joined the climate conference, which is being attended by heads of state and government from different countries, along with their representatives.”

“He will then attend the World Leaders Summit. Later, the prime minister will also take part in a ‘Zero Waste Roundtable’ meeting,” Hasan said.

The conference is being chaired by Murat Kurum, Turkiye's minister of environment, urbanisation and climate change.

The deputy press secretary said Tarique is also scheduled to hold meetings on the sidelines of the conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

In the evening, the prime minister will attend a dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in honour of world leaders.

Tarique arrived in Antalya from Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the conference. His wife, Zubaida Rahman, accompanied him.

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation at the summit.

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