November 11, 2026

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Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare

The Belgian coach resumes rehabilitation after collapsing during a training session and being hospitalised last month

Bayern welcome Kompany back after health scare
Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - Jan 17, 2026 Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the match REUTERS/Maryam Majd

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2026, 03:10 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2026, 03:10 PM

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returned to the club's training ground this week for the first time since collapsing during a practice session last month, the club said on Tuesday.

Bayern did not hold a full training session with most of their players away on international duty. The Bundesliga leaders return to action at home against FC Koln on Nov 20.

Belgian Kompany was discharged from hospital after suffering a meningeal irritation that caused him to collapse during a session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident.

"Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground. The head coach is also completing rehab on his injured shoulder there," Bayern said in a statement.

Assistant manager Aaron Danks was in charge of the team for wins over Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz, and a 2-2 draw with German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

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